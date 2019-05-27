Modi to take oath with new ministers on 30 May

NEW DELHI, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be administered the oath of office for his second term along with his new council of ministers on 30 May, the president’s office said on Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the union council of ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 pm, an official communique said.

Modi is the first BJP leader who has been elected for the second time after completion of his five-year tenure – a feat so far achieved only by two Congress leaders: Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

From BJP, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also elected as a prime minister for two consecutive terms, but his first stint had lasted only for a year and seven months.

The names of the ministers who will join Modi in his second innings are yet to be disclosed, though there has been speculation about some new members expected to join the council, including from states like West Bengal that played a key role in the BJP’s massive victory in the just-held Lok Sabha elections.

It was also not immediately clear whether the ceremony will be attended by some world leaders. Modi had stunned everyone during his 2014 swearing-in, when he had called SAARC leaders, including the then prime minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif.

Modi was elected unanimously as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), after which he called on President Kovind on Saturday in his capacity as leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, which has majority support in the house of the people following the general election to the 17th Lok Sabha.

The president, exercising powers under the constitution, appointed Modi to the office of the prime minister, and sought his advice about the names of others to be appointed as members of the union council of ministers and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The NDA has a strength of 353 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, out of which the BJP has a majority of 303 members of parliament. This is the highest ever tally for the BJP, which had got just two MPs in its Lok Sabha electoral debut in 1984. (PTI)