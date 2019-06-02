Sonia Gandhi elected leader of CPP

NEW DELHI, Jun 1: Sonia Gandhi was once again elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at a meeting of party’s MPs in the central hall of the parliament on Saturday.

Addressing the newly-elected MPs, she lauded party president Rahul Gandhi for his “fearless leadership” by taking on the Modi government and for his “valiant and relentless campaign” during the Lok Sabha polls. She also asked the party’s MPs not to let their guard down.

Sonia Gandhi urged them to play the role of an effective opposition and ensure better coordination and cooperation with likeminded parties in the Rajya Sabha, where the government is challenging its numbers.

She said the party will play a constructive role in supporting the government in reform measures, but will oppose its “divisive and regressive actions.”

The meeting was attended by the party’s 52 newly-elected Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, besides Congress Working Committee members and other leaders.

Sources said the CPP has authorized the UPA chairperson to pick the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha. She later met senior leaders and discussed the issue. (PTI)