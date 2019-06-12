Green Mizoram Day observed

Aizawl, Jun 11 (PTI) Green Mizoram Day was observed across the state on Tuesday with Chief Minister Zoramthanga and others planting thousands of saplings with the aim of improving the environment.

The state government has been observing the day on June 11 since 1999 and 38,46,043 trees have been planted across the state till last year, an official statement said.

Zoramthanga, who planted saplings in the premises of the Assam Rifles headquarters, said selected plants should include economically profitable ones like fruit trees.

Besides the chief minister, other ministers, legislators, officials, students and volunteers planted trees on the day, the statement said.