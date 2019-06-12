SC grants bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia, says right to liberty non-negotiable

New Delhi, June 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia who was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

A vacation bench, comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, said Right to Liberty, a fundamental right, is non-negotiable as it granted bail.

However, the bench said granting bail does not mean that it approves of the journalist’s tweets or posts on social media.