PCI supports boycott of Kangana Ranaut

NEW DELHI, Jul 13: The Press Club of India (PCI) on Saturday said it supports the decision of the Entertainment Journalists Guild (EJG) to boycott actor Kangana Ranaut for refusing to apologize for lashing out at a PTI reporter during a press conference.

Members of the PCI said in a statement that they were anguished and shocked at the incident, and condemned Ranaut’s behaviour and language towards PTI journalist Justin Rao.

On Friday, the Mumbai Press Club (MPC) had also condemned Ranaut’s behaviour towards the news media, particularly the PTI journalist.

In a release, it said Ranaut accused the journalist of running a “smear campaign” against her and her last release, Manikarnika.

Instead of making amends, the release added, Rangoli Chandel, Ranaut’s sister and manager, launched an “abusive” attack against news media on Twitter.

“The EJG, which first raised the issue, has pointed out that this is not the first time Ranaut and her manager-sister have insulted and abused journalists. It has become part of their unprofessional conduct,” the release said.

The MPC said it stands by the EJG’s demand of an apology from Ranaut to Justin Rao and the other journalists for her behaviour.

The PCI also extended support to the MPC for undertaking thorough enquiry of the matter.

“The PCI wishes to appeal to the saner and civilized members

of Bollywood to prevail upon these uncivilized, uncultured and unruly elements and entities of their industry. We hope and expect that the sanity and wisdom will prevail,” the statement further read.

The Uttar Pradesh State Accredited Correspondents Committee has also expressed anger over the incident and demanded an unconditional apology from the actor.

On 7 July, Ranaut had accused Rao of writing negatively about her film Manikarnika.

The journalist denied the allegations and the actor’s claim that he personally messaged her and spent three hours in her vanity van. He said he met the actor briefly for an interview and there were no personal messages.

On Thursday, Ranaut posted a video saying that she would not apologize. (PTI)