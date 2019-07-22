New Chinese envoy vows to work for better Sino-India ties

NEW DELHI, Jul 21: Newly appointed Chinese envoy to India, Sun Weidong, arrived here on Sunday, and resolved to work for building better ties between the two Asian giants.

Sun’s immediate priority will be to coordinate with

the Indian government for the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in India in October.

A seasoned diplomat, 53-year-old Sun succeeds Luo Zhaohui, who returned home one-and-half months back after being appointed as vice minister in China’s foreign affairs ministry.

Known to be an expert on South Asia, Sun had served as China’s ambassador to Pakistan from 2013 to 2017. (PTI)