Parliament approves RTI amendment

NEW DELHI, Jul 25: The parliament on Thursday approved an amendment to the RTI Act that gave the government powers to decide the salary and service terms of the statutory body head and its members, with the Rajya Sabha passing it by a voice vote.

While the Lok Sabha had passed the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on Monday, the Rajya Sabha gave its approval on Thursday after opposition walkout over what it said was “intimidation” tactics by treasury benches to influence voting on the motion to send the bill to a select committee for greater scrutiny.

The RTI Act, which was passed by Parliament in 2005 and came into force in October of the same year, sets out a regime that allows citizens to secure access to information under the control of public authorities in order to promote transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority.

The act allowed a five-year term or until the age of 65, whichever is earlier. The amendment proposes that the appointment will be “for such term as may be prescribed by the central government.”

In the original act, the chief information commissioner was paid as much as the chief election commissioner, and the information commissioners were paid as much as election commissioners. The amendment provides for salaries to be prescribed by the Centre. (PTI)