CPCL revamping existing diesel hydro-treating unit

Chennai , Jul 26 (PTI): : Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, an IndianOil Group company, Friday said that the Rs 1,858 crore BS-VI auto fuels quality project taken up by it was expected to achieve ‘mechanical completion’ by December 2019.

To meet BS-VI fuel quality norms which would come into effect from April 1, 2020, CPCL was revamping the existing diesel hydro-treating unit from 1.8 to 2.4MMTPA (Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum) along with new Sulphur Recovery Unit, company Chairman Sanjiv Singh said.

CPCL was also engaged in installing a new 0.6 MMTPA capacity FCC gasoline desulphurisation unit with associated facilities. The total cost of the project is Rs 1,858 crore, he said in the company’s 53rd annual report.

CPCL achieved a throughput of 10.695 MMTPA in 2018-19 as compared to 10.789 MMTPA in the previous year.

“All major equipment received at site and construction is in an advanced stage.The units are expected to be mechanically completed during September-December 2019”, he said.

On the Regassified Liquefied Natural Gas (R-LNG) project taken up by the company, he said it was successfully completed by taking R-LNG as fuel and feed in March 2019.

“R-LNG conversion in gas turbines, utility boilers and HGU-205 is expected to be completed by August 2020 in a phased manner. The total project cost is estimated to be about Rs 350 crore”, he said.

On the 9.0 MMTPA refinery project at the Cauvery Basin Complex, Nagapattinam, he said a detailed feasibility report for the project has been completed and action to obtain investment approval for the project has been initiated.

CPCL had signed a MoU with the Tamil Nadu Government to avail a structured package of incentives, announced during the second edition of Global Investors Meet in January.

“Approval for additional land acquisition has been obtained from the Government of Tamil Nadu”, he said.

The project would include a polypropylene unit, apart from a refinery complex.

The refinery complex would provide an impetus for the economic development of the region, he said.