Death toll in Assam floods reaches 82

GUWAHATI, Jul 28: The flood situation in Assam remained grim with the toll touching 82 on Sunday, following the death of one more person in Barpeta district.

A population of 21.68 lakhs of 1,716 villages in 56 revenue circles of the state is affected by the deluge.

Besides Barpeta, the 17 other affected districts are Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

At present, 615 relief camps, sheltering over 99,000 people, are being operated in 12 districts.

Forty-nine relief distribution centres are being run in five districts, the ASDMA said.

The rivers flowing at the danger level are the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri, the Desang at Nangamuraghat (Sivasagar), the Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur), the Puthimari at NH Road crossing (Kamrup), the Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta) and the Kushiara at Karimganj (Karimganj), it said. (PTI)