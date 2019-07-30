BJP has failed Unnao rape victim

The attempt to murder the Unnao rape victim in a brazen display of power by influential people in Uttar Pradesh has sent out a chilling message to the rest of the country. On Sunday a car carrying the 19-year-old woman, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, her family and lawyer was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli, UP. While her two family members were killed in the accident, she and her lawyer were critically injured. Earlier, her father had been killed in police custody. The accused MLA is currently locked up in jail.

Uttar Pradesh has become lawless ever since the BJP came to power in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to be more obsessed with cows than running the helm of affairs. If rape victims have to go through so many traumas, who would dare to report such cases in future. The BJP constantly talks about ‘Beti bachao, beti padhao’ but its leaders are trying to kill a daughter for standing up against a powerful MLA who raped her. Also, the saffron party is yet to officially expel Sengar from the party. People like Kuldeep Singh Sengar deserve the strongest punishment for killing so many innocent lives just to save his own skin. It is unfortunate that the UP government has failed its own daughter. All the talks of ‘Beti bachao, beti padhao’ are hollow in the true sense.