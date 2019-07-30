Singer, 3 family members killed in car-truck collision

Guwahati, Jul 29 (PTI) Four persons of an Assamese family, including an upcoming singer, were killed and another critically injured in a collision between their car and a truck in Alipurduar district of West Bengal on Monday, police said here.

The family was returning home at Salakati in Assam’s Kokrajhar district when the car collided with the truck head on at Kalchini area of Alipurduar on National Highway 31.

Police said three persons died on the spot while another succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The deceased are identified as upcoming Koch- Rajbongshi singer Sushmita Roy, her parents Rajkumar Roy and Kalyani Roy and younger sister Kumkum Roy, police said.

The singer’s another sister was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.