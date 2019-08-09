NMC to be constituted within six months

NEW DELHI, Aug 8: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave assent to a key legislation aimed at ushering in mega reforms in the medical education sector and replacing the nearly 63-year-old Indian Medical Council Act.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, passed by both houses of Parliament, will be notified in the gazette soon, union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

“Once notified, the rules will be framed and the NMC will be constituted for development and regulation of all aspects of medical education, profession and institutions. All these will be done within six months,” he added.

The NMC will replace the scam-tainted Medical Council of India. The president dissolved the MCI in 2018, and a board of governors was appointed to perform its functions.

Terming the NMC Act a “progressive” legislation, Vardhan said it would ensure probity and quality education, and bring down costs of medical education. It simplifies procedures and provides wider access to people for quality healthcare.

Referring to protests against certain provisions of the NMC bill, Vardhan said, “Medical students and resident doctors had some misunderstandings and misconceptions about some provisions of the bill. I have cleared their doubts.”

Dismissing fears about the NMC being dominated by central nominees, Vardhan said, “This is not true. There will be 10 vice chancellors of state health universities and nine elected members of state medical councils in the NMC.”

“Thus, 19 out of 33 members, which is more than half of the total strength, would be from states and only a minority of members will be appointed by the central government, thereby ensuring that the NMC is representative, inclusive and respecting of the federal structure of Indian polity.” (PTI)