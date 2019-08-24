Oppn leaders to visit J&K on Saturday

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: A delegation of opposition leaders will visit Srinagar on Saturday to meet people and assess the situation in the Kashmir valley where restrictions are in place after the Centre withdrew the special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

According to sources, some of the parties that will be part of the opposition all-party delegation are the Congress, the CPI (M), the CPI, the RJD, the NCP, the TMC and the DMK.

The sources said top Congress leaders who will visit Srinagar are Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. Rahul Gandhi is likely to accompany them.

The CPI (M)’s Sitaram Yechury, the CPI’s D Raja, the DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, the RJD’s Manoj Jha, and Dinesh Trivedi from the TMC will also be part of the delegation that will leave for Srinagar around noon from the Delhi airport.

“Senior Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi @DinTri to visit Srinagar on Saturday along with other opposition leaders. They will see the situation in the valley after abrogation of Article 370,” the TMC tweeted.

Senior Congress leaders were huddled in a meeting on Friday evening to discuss the issue within the party.

The sources said the leaders also intend to visit some other parts of the state, if allowed to enter.

So far, the government has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since provisions of Article 370 were abrogated by the Centre.

Leaders of regional parties, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been put under house arrest. Congress MP Azad was not allowed to enter the state and was stopped twice, both at Srinagar and Jammu.

Earlier, Raja was also stopped at the Srinagar airport and sent back.

Rahul Gandhi had recently asked Governor Satya Pal Malik when he could come to the state and meet people without any conditions. (PTI)