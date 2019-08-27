Trump, Modi reject third party mediation on Kashmir

BIARRITZ/LONDON, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday categorically rejected any scope for a third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, saying the two countries can discuss and resolve all issues bilaterally and “we don’t want to trouble any third country.”

Modi made these remarks while interacting with the media alongside US President Donald Trump, who, ahead of his meeting with the prime minister, had said that he would discuss the Kashmir issue with Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French town of Biarritz.

Trump in the recent past had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

“There are many bilateral issues between India and Pakistan, and we don’t want to trouble any third country. We can discuss and resolve these issues bilaterally,” Modi said.

He said India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and he was confident that the two neighbours can discuss their problems and solve them.

Their meeting came against the backdrop of the Indian government revoking the special status to Jammu & Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories on 5 August. (PTI)