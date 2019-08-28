After criticism, PCI to tell SC it does not approve of media restriction in J&K

NEW DELHI, Aug 27: Faced with severe criticism over its move to intervene in a case in the Supreme Court over the curbs on communication in Jammu & Kashmir, the Press Council of India (PCI) has decided to tell the apex court that it does not approve of any sort of restriction on the media and will give a detailed reply after its fact-finding panel submits a report.

The council made its stand clear even as top media bodies such as the Editors Guild, the Press Association, the Indian Women’s Press Corps, the Indian Journalists Union, the Working News Cameramen’s Association and the Press Club of India asked it to withdraw its application seeking intervention in the petition filed by Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the Kashmir Times.

In the petition, Bhasin has sought the removal of restrictions on communication in Jammu & Kashmir, which she said were coming in the way of journalists’ right to exercise their profession.

A group of PCI members had raised questions over the council’s move, saying they were not taken into confidence before or after the action by the media watchdog’s chairman and retired Supreme Court justice CK Prasad.

After a joint meeting of the media bodies, a resolution was passed which said that they condemn the arrest and intimidation of media persons in the Kashmir valley.

“We also condemn the attack on journalists who visited Jammu & Kashmir on professional work. This house formally resolves to oppose the PCI chairman’s unilateral and arbitrary decision to approach the court in the case of media restrictions in Kashmir,” the resolution said.

As per PCI rules, the intervention is “infructuous” since the same has not been confirmed by the full council, it said.

The media bodies demanded that the PCI chairman immediately withdraw his intervention in the court and convene a full Council meeting to discuss the matter at the earliest.

Some members of various media bodies also demanded that this plea be withdrawn and a fresh application be filed in the matter to intervene in support of Bhasin.

The media bodies also demanded that a delegation of PCI should visit the Kashmir valley to give a fact-finding report soon.

The resolution urged the government to lift the restrictions imposed on the media in the Kashmir valley and allow it to function normally.

“Flow of free and factual information is imperative for the smooth functioning of democracy,” the resolution said.

Meanwhile, the PCI, in a letter circulated among all the members, said that the advocate on record has informed that Bhasin’s petition shall come up for consideration before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

“As all of you know, the Press Council of India has filed an application for intervention and further, that the council has constituted a sub-committee to study the media scenario in Jammu & Kashmir and it is yet to visit and submit the report,” the letter from the PCI said.

It is proposed to present the plea before the Supreme Court that “the council stands for the freedom of the press and does not approve of any sort of restriction on the media. A detailed reply shall be filed on receipt of the report of the sub-committee,” the PCI said in the letter. (PTI)