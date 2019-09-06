Chidambaram sent to Tihar jail in INX Media corruption case

NEW DELHI, Sep 5: Veteran Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar jail on Thursday by a Delhi court. He will spend 14 days in judicial custody in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent him to judicial custody till 19 September.

The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail and directed that he be kept in a separate cell in Tihar prison as he was a protectee under Z-security.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there would be adequate security for Chidambaram in the jail.

The court also issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Chidambaram’s plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case lodged by the agency in which the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed his plea against the 20 August order of the Delhi High Court denying him pre-arrest bail.

Chidambaram (73) was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after the expiry of his two-day CBI custody in the case.

His 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which had started after his arrest on 21 August, ends today. (PTI)