2 projects everyday for NE in 100 days of Modi govt 2.0: Singh

NEW DELHI, Sep 12: Two projects were either sanctioned, started, completed or made operational for the northeastern region every day in the first 100 days of the Modi government’s second term, union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Singh, the union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), said keeping in tune with a targeted delivery mechanism, an action plan has been formulated by the DoNER ministry for the all-round development of the region.

“The focus of the 100 days plan of action of the government was to sanction or start or complete or make operational 200 projects worth about Rs 3,000 crore, which means on an average two projects for Rs 30 crore per day,” he said here.

Another important plan is the setting up of a bamboo industrial park at Manderdisa in Dima Hasao district of Assam, in an area of 75 hectares at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

In fulfillment of its agenda in the initial 100 days, 49 projects worth Rs 1,232 crore have been implemented by the ministry in the NE region since June 2019.

These include sanction of eight new projects for Rs 586.3 crore under the North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) and the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

The minister said the Modi government has always accorded top priority to the “hitherto neglected” NE region.

“This is borne out by the fact that during first five years of his term as prime minister, Narendra Modi undertook over 30 visits to the Northeast and this personal outreach of the PM effectively put the development activity on fast track,” he said.

In the first term of the Modi government, the primary focus was not only to bring the Northeast closer to the rest of India, but actually to bring the “rest of India closer to the Northeast,” the minister said. (PTI)