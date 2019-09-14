Mizoram man sentenced to 10 years in jail for drug peddling

Aizawl, Sep 13 (PTI) A special court in Mizoram’s Champhai district has convicted a 19-year-old man for drug peddling and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, state officials said on Friday.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on him, state excise and narcotics department officials said.

Vanlalena, judge of the special court, convicted Salemthara (19), a resident of Champhai town near Mizoram-Myanmar border, for possessing of 307 grams of heroin and on Thursday sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

State officials also said that if Salemthara does not deposit the fine, he will have to serve an additional six months in jail.

Salemthara was arrested on June 24, 2018 by state excise and narcotics department officials in Champhai town and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.