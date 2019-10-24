B’deshi, Indian stakeholders stress on port connectivity

Guwahati, Oct 23 (PTI) Water resources management and port connectivity are critical in boosting commercial relationship between India and Bangladesh, stakeholders of the two countries asserted on Wednesday.

India and Bangladesh share a total of 54 rivers and historically, the two countries have shared riverine routes for trade, commerce and movement of people, speakers said at a session over ‘Port Use Agreements’ held on the concluding day of the India Bangladesh Stakeholders’ Meet here.

The session was jointly coordinated by Bangladesh Ministry of Shipping Secretary Md Abdus Samad and Inland Waterways Authority of India Chairperson Dr Amita Prasad.

In recent times, India and its neighbours have realised the immense potential of rivers as trade-transport- connectivity routes, both within and across borders.

Recent developments and policy thrust of the countries in the region show emphasis on re-harnessing that connectivity and enhancing trade contacts, the speakers said.

Coordinators of both the countries pointed out the developments in terms of maritime, coastal and inland waterways connecting the region, and said some of these relate to neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan as well.

Prasad said the Indian government has been putting increasing emphasis on better management and governance of water resources for trade, transport, tourism, domestic and industrial purposes.

As many as 106 new national waterways were declared in 2016 in addition to the five that already existed, she added.

The recent forming of the Jal Shakti Ministry by merging the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation is also an attempt to better manage rivers and water resources in the country, Prasad added.

Overall, there has been a palpable shift in policy and political focus on waterways connectivity, Samad pointed out.

Notwithstanding this thrust to re-connect the region comprising of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal through the waterways, the pace of progress has been slow, he added.

A change in modal share of trade and transport cannot be expected to happen overnight but it is also important to understand and deliberate upon some challenges and hurdles to realise the ambitious idea, Prasad added.

The session also deliberated among other issues on linkages to other modes of transport, on private-sector involvement and hard and soft capacity building measures.

Supported by Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the India Bangladesh Stakeholders’ Meet is being organised by the Assam Government’s Department of Act East Policy Affairs.