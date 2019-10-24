Enhanced capacity to reach last point at China border, created 25 new border out posts: ITBP DG SS Deswal

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI): The ITBP, guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, has “enhanced” its capacity to reach up to the farthest border point and added 25 posts in the past five years to ensure effective preparedness on this icy front marred by perceptional difference of the borderline, a top official said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the 58th Raising Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), its Director General (DG) S S Deswal said the “status quo” at the 3,488-km LAC between India and China is maintained and that the paramilitary force is making efforts to have “better capacity” than the neighbour.

Asked about the number of incidents of transgressions or incursions by the Chinese PLA troops in the recent past, Deswal refused to give absolute numbers but said the Indian side is “as aggressive” as the Chinese. “We are continuously increasing border posts, we have increased patrolling and in the last five years we have created 25 new border out posts or BOPs,” Deswal said. He added each BOP was a “company level strength”, meaning about a hundred troops.