Two new border markets to come up in Tripura: CM

Agartala, Oct 23 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said the Centre has approved setting up of two new border ‘haats’ (markets) along the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

Deb, while speaking at an event, said the border markets will come up at Ragna village in North Tripura district’s Dharmanagar and Dhalai district’s Kamalpur.

Two border markets are operational at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and Srinagar in South Tripura district.

Deb said border haats play a major role in strengthening the relationship between people of the two countries.

“The India-Bangladesh relations are cordial and we want to forge cooperation between the two nations for the development of both,” he said.

Deb thanked his Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal for advocating Tripura’s development at the India-Bangladesh stakeholders’ meeting held in Guwahati on Tuesday.

“I was surprised when my Assam counterpart Sonowalji spoke for the development of our state. I am thankful to him.

Tripura would go ahead with everyone’s best wishes,” he said.

Deb said not only Sonowal but also Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Mashiur Rahman, Economic Advisor to the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, pitched for Tripura’s development.

“I had pointed out to Munshi that bulk of the trade between the two countries is taking place through Benapole- Petrapole border in West Bengal whereas Tripura is more accessible for Bangladesh,” the chief minister said.

Deb said he has requested the Bangladesh authorities to enlist Tripura as one of their export routes.

Deb said almost 90 per cent of the businessmen from Bangladesh, who participated in the stakeholders’ meeting in Guwahati, expressed their keenness to set up industries in the proposed Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sabroom, a town in Tripura near the international border.

Sabroom is 70 km from Chittagong port in Bangladesh.