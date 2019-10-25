BJP-Sena get majority in Maharashtra, hung asembly in Haryana

Mumbai/Chandigarh, Oct 24: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on Thursday retained power in Maharashtra, albeit with a reduced majority, while it was a hung Assembly in Haryana where the BJP emerged as the single largest party and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala and independents hold the key to government formation.

As the NCP led by the wily Pawar, 78, fared better than expected for the opposition in Maharashtra, the Sena is expected to drive a hard bargain with the BJP, which was expecting a emphatic victory. The Sena insisted on a “50:50” power sharing formula for the two coalition partners.

In the first Assembly elections after the BJP’s triumph in the Lok Sabha polls in May, the saffron party’s electoral juggernaut met with some resistance in Maharashtra and Haryana with a resurgent Congress putting up a good showing in the northern state.

Though the BJP, which bagged 39 of the 90 seats at stake in Haryana and was ahead in one and was short of majority to retain power, its chief Amit Shah indicated the party will stake claim to form the next government. The half-way mark is 46. The BJP had 47 seats in the outgoing house and won all the 10 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

All eyes were on the fledgling Jannayak Janta Party(JJP) which was floated last year by Dushyant Chautala, a former MP from Hisar, after a vertical split in the once powerful INLD following a family feud in the Chautala clan. The JJP bagged 10 while Independents had 7 in their kitty. Chautala remained non-committal on whether his party would support the BJP or the Congress in forming a government.

The Congress bagged 31 seats, up from 15 in the outgoing House.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who won from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district, urged non-BJP outfits to join hands. (PTI)