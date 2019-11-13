Three NDFB(Songbijit) militants nabbed in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI) Three National Democratic Front of Boroland (Songbijit) faction militants were apprehended by security forces in Assam’s Kokrajhar district along the Indo- Bhutan border, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off about the three insurgents hiding in the dense jungles along the international boundary, a joint operation of army and police from Runikhata was launched and the extremists were nabbed on Monday, they said.

One pistol, one magazine and four rounds of bullet were seized from the possession of the three militants, the police added.