Progressive Punjab Investors Summit: Amazon India signs pact with PSIEC to help drive exports

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI): Amazon India on Thursday said it has signed a pact with Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) to conduct workshops to enable MSME exporters to reach out to millions of customers of the e-commerce giant under the Amazon Global Selling programme.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with state-owned PSIEC will help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of the state get benefits through e-commerce, Amazon India said in a statement.

The agreement was signed in Mohali on the inaugural day of the two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, which commenced on Thursday.

The event is witnessing participation from MSMEs, apart from leading industrialists, new-age entrepreneurs, foreign missions and other dignitaries.

As part of the MoU, Amazon will conduct trainings and on-boarding workshops at key MSME clusters in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda in order to help MSME exporters get onboard Amazon’s 12 international marketplaces.

By bolstering e-commerce support for the MSME exporters of Punjab, Amazon India will play a vital role in helping them be part of and benefit from India’s booming digital economy.

The partnership with various departments of the Punjab government intends to empower and generate livelihood opportunities and help exports find a wider buyer base and fetch the right price for the products, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Vini Mahajan said, “Amazon’s partnership with the Punjab government signifies the growing interest of large global enterprises in Punjab.

“The MoU signed today (Thursday) will provide thousands of MSMEs from Punjab seamless access to customers in 180-plus countries across the world through Amazon’s platform. The state government remains committed to make Punjab an attractive business and investment destination.”

Abhijit Kamra, director (global trade) at Amazon India, said, “Through the Amazon Global Selling programme, we have had the opportunity to assist 50,000 MSMEs across India to showcase over 150 million ‘Made-in-India’ products to customers in more than 180 countries.

“With the signing of this MoU with the Punjab government, we will continue to play an active role in helping entrepreneurs from Punjab to launch their own businesses and reach out to millions of Amazon customers worldwide,” he said.

Amazon unveiled its Global Selling programme in India in May 2015 to provide transformative opportunities for Indian sellers to grow and scale through e-commerce exports, the statement said.

As part of the Amazon Global Selling programme, Amazon provides the most comprehensive suite of services to sellers of all sizes and scale to enable them to sell across the globe in Amazon’s international marketplaces.

Clocking USD 1 billion in cumulative exports till now, Amazon Global Selling programme is expected to generate USD 5 billion in cumulative export sales by 2023 for Indian exporters enrolled in this programme.

“Currently, over 50,000 Indian manufacturers, traders and brands use this platform to sell over 150 million products across 12 Amazon international marketplaces worldwide such as Amazon.com.

“With the Amazon Global Selling programme, Amazon is contributing to the government’s vision on exports, and encouraging ‘Made-in-India’ products go global by providing critical market access to customers in over 180 countries,” it said.