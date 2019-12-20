Meghalaya assembly adopts resolution to implement ILP in state

SHILLONG, Dec 19: The Meghalaya assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the government of India to implement the inner line permit (ILP) system in the state under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, to safeguard the interests of the state’s indigenous people.

The resolution seeks to make necessary amendment to the BEFR for inclusion of Meghalaya in its preamble.

Governor RN Ravi had summoned the special session with the sole intention of adopting the resolution in line with the popular demand of the indigenous residents of the state.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and was supported by members of the house across party lines, including the ruling BJP.

“The house has spoken extensively in support of this resolution, irrespective of party affiliation. The house has spoken in one voice on this one resolution and we stand united and committed to serve for the welfare and interests of the people of our state,” Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said after his order to vote on the resolution received thumping ayes.

The speaker, however, rejected the opposition Congress’ demand to extend the special session of the assembly to discuss and adopt another resolution for repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Moving the resolution, Sangma said it would safeguard the interests of the citizens of Meghalaya as provisions in the CAA will not be adequate to protect and safeguard the interests of the tribal population of the state.

“Although the CAA has provided that it shall not apply to tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the 6th chedule of the constitution, this provision will not be adequate to protect and safeguard the interests of the tribal population of the state,” Sangma said.

He also said that the Meghalaya government will keep on pursuing for total exemption of the state from the purview of the CAA.

Altogether 22,900 sq kms of areas in the state are exempted from the purview of the act as they are 6th scheduled areas, while 100 sq kms of non-scheduled areas are not.

He said the CAA coming into force has “necessitated the introduction of a mechanism to further protect the rights of the indigenous/tribal population.” (PTI)