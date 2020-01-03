176 foreigners arrested at Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya in 2019

SHILLONG, Jan 2: The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a total of 176 foreigners for entering the country without valid documents in 2019, a BSF spokesman said on Thursday.

It also seized over 10,000 cows at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya during the past year, a BSF n official said on Thursday.

“During the year till 31 December, the BSF in Meghalaya seized 10,239 cattle heads worth Rs 16.86 crore.

“The frequent seizure of cows indicated a phenomenal increase in smuggling attempts along the border during the year,” he said.

The cattle were mostly transported in trucks with the limbs and snouts of the animals tied, he said.

BSF personnel, in joint operations with the state police, have also recovered 3,665 yaba tablets, a banned narcotic drug, in 2019, the official said.

The BSF also seized Rs 20 lakhs in cash, suspected to be parts of hawala transactions, from the ‘zero line’ during the year, he said.

Fake Indian currency notes with a face-value of Rs 1 lakhs were also seized from the possession of a Bangladeshi, he said. (PTI)