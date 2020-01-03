AASU hangs Sonowal’s effigies

NALBARI, Jan 2: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), which is spearheading protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), on Thursday hung effigies of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at 22 places in Nalbari district of Assam.

The union alleged lathi-charge by the police on AASU protestors for waving black flags at Sonowal, a former president of the union, when he was on his way from Guwahati to Krishnaguru’s ashram in Barpeta district, and demanded that he take action against the force personnel.

In Nalbari, AASU members hung Sonowal’s effigy at the Harimandir Chowk, Ghograpar, Barbhag, Bahjani, Tihu, Chamata and Koithalkuchi.

An AASU spokesman said on Thursday that the union will organise a 10-hour “mass hunger strike” on 6 January in protest against the alleged assault on its members.

The AASU also submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, demanding appropriate steps against police officials who were allegedly involved in the assault. (PTI)