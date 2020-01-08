India win toss, to bowl in second T20 International against SL

Indore, Jan 7 (PTI) India won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

The first T20I of the three-match series in Guwahati was washed out.

Both India and Sri Lanka are unchanged.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (capt).