Indore, Jan 7 (PTI) India won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.
The first T20I of the three-match series in Guwahati was washed out.
Both India and Sri Lanka are unchanged.
Teams:
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (capt).
India win toss, to bowl in second T20 International against SL
