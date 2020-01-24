Cong hits out at Modi govt after India slips 10 ranks on Democracy Index

NEW DELHI, Jan 23: The Congress on Thursday attacked the Modi government after India slipped 10 ranks on the Democracy Index, saying democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions debilitated under the ‘tukde tukde gang’ in power, and this should alarm every Indian.

The party said the country has to be vigilant against “diminishing democracy” and it cannot afford to allow democracy to be diluted.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said there are four factors of fear, intolerance, vendetta and attempts at bringing uniformity of food habits, clothing, language, habits etc, which are adding to “diminishing democracy” under the Modi government.

Senior party leader P Chidambaram said India has slipped 10 places in the index and “anyone who has closely observed the events of the last two years knows that democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions have been debilitated those who are in power are the real ‘tukde tukde’ gang”.

“The world is alarmed by the direction INDIA is taking. Every patriotic INDIAN should be alarmed too,” he said on Twitter.

Singhvi said it is natural that every proud Indian will deeply feel hurt and pained on finding that India has slipped 10 ranks from 41 to 51 on the Democracy Index which is computed by a well-known renowned and a very objectively known entity.

The index for India should be rising as it is one of those few countries which have solid democracy, he said, adding that is the first time since 2006 that it declined to this figure.

“This is a red-flag which should remind us every minute of our existence that ‘diminishing democracy’ is what we have to be eternally vigilant against. This is our proud heritage, it is our proudest possession. We can’t allow it to dilute or diminish even by one millimetre,” he told reporters.

Singhvi said democracy has been vibrant, alive and kicking in a big measure only in India, unlike in several other colonial countries.

“Is there not fear palpable in this country? Whether within the ruling party or outside it, whether it is because of misuse of government’s power and agencies or of snooping and surveillance. I don’t think we need a thermometer to measure that. We all understand and we all know it. Well, that diminishes democracy. This DD factor is what we are talking about — diminishing democracy,” he said.

Singhvi said the trust deficit in the country is humongous and the politics of digression and diversion is going on and one can see desperation all around when these things happen.

“It is not people who should be afraid of the government, the government should be afraid of people. Today, people are very scared of the government and when you have such rules that fear increases 10 times each minute. The death of democracy is not an assassination from ambush. The death of democracy is a slow extinction from apathy, indifference, from under nourishment.”

The Congress leader also attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over his claim that CAA will not be taken back, saying “that is known as apathy, indifference and under nourishment”.

“We will not listen to you, we are the ‘Bhartiya Jiddi Party’ and our political ‘jidd’ is paramount. That is not democracy. Democracy is the anti-thesis of the act. Now, when you have a climate of fear, you add up the CAA, NPR, NRC, the six new question in the NPR… you get a cocktail of distrust, of suspicion,” Singhvi said. (PTI)