Census 2021 to begin in April

SHILLONG, Jan 30: Officials of the census operations directorate informed that the 2021 census of India will be conducted in two phases.

The houselisting and housing census will be held from April to September 2020 in all the states, while the population enumeration will be done from 9-28 February, 2021.

This was informed during an ‘in-house training on houselisting operations and updation of the National Population Register (NPR) for census of India 2021’ for officials of the census operations directorates of Arunachal and Meghalaya, held here in Meghalaya from 28 to 30 January.

The training for the census functionaries of all the districts will be conducted in phases in February 2020. The updating of the NPR will also be undertaken along with the houselisting and housing census.

Arunachal Census Director Dr Joram Beda presented a brief overview of the role of census officials in the upcoming national task.

National trainer from the Assam census operations directorate, S Mitra, along with four master trainers from the Arunachal and Meghalaya DCOs, imparted the training on houselisting and housing census, updation of the NPR, the HLO app, the NPR app, the mapping app and the CMMS portal.

Deputy Registrar General Bharati Chanda also spoke.