Villager Killed, 4 Injured In Cross-Border Shelling Along LoC in J&K

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI): A villager was killed and four others were injured on Friday when Pakistani troops engaged in heavy mortar shelling and firing on civilian areas and forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Pakistan Army troopers launched mortar shells and fired from small arms on villages and forward posts in Shahpur and Kerni areas of the district in violation of a ceasefire agreement, they said.

Pakistan troops used 120-mm mortars to target the villages, officials added.

In the firing and shelling, one civilian was killed and four other villagers were injured, they said.

The injured have been taken to a hospital.

Indian troops guarding the border retaliated befittingly resulting in an exchange of fire, which continued till reports last came in, officials added.