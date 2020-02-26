16 people killed in lightning strikes in UP since Feb 21

Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI): As many as 16 people lost their lives in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh since February 21, a government official said here on Tuesday.

One person died in a lighting strike on Tuesday in the Sakaldeeha area of Chandauli, while 15 more were killed in similar incidents in 13 districts on February 21, 22, 23 and 24, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goel said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended monetary help of Rs four lakh each to the bereaved families, Goel said, adding that instructions have also been issued to maintain vigil on the damage to crops due to this.

Monetary help to those who lost animals and cattle is also being extended, the relief commissioner added.