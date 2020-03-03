157 terrorists neutralized in 2019 in J&K: MoS Defence

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI): A total of 157 terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir last year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Monday.

“There have been 138 cases of infiltration by terrorists along Line of Control/International Border during the year 2019,” he stated in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

“Due to concerted and synergized efforts of security forces, 157 terrorists were neutralized in the year 2019 in Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.