Assam Congress MLA suspended for disrupting House

Guwahati, Mar 2 (PTI) Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Monday suspended Congress member Sherman Ali Ahmed for the first day of the Budget session when the MLA refused to sit down after he was denied permission to raise an issue related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

As soon as the Question Hour got over, Ahmed wanted to raise a point of order over some anomalies allegedly committed by the Office of the State Coordinator of the NRC.

Denying him permission, Goswami said the issue did not fall under the point of order category and asked Ahmed to meet him in his chamber to discuss it further.

The opposition MLA, however, did not pay any heed to the Speaker’s ruling and continued to speak.

Announcing that his speech would not be recorded, Goswami stood up and repeatedly asked Ahmed to sit down, which he did not do.

“When I am standing, you must sit. This is the rule,” Goswami shouted several times but the MLA continued to argue with the Speaker.

Finally, Goswami said, “I suspend Sherman Ali Ahmed for obstructing the House. Please leave. You cannot spoil the precious time of the House.”

When Ahmed looked unmoved, marshals escorted him from his seat to the gate.

During the entire episode, none of the Congress MLAs said anything, but a few BJP members shouted at Ahmed.