Rlys provided first aid on request to over 60,000 rail passengers during 2018-2019: Min

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Indian Railways provided first aid on request to 60,806 rail passengers during 2018-2019, the ministry informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said these passengers were given medical care and were even attended to by doctors on payment basis.

“In compliance of orders of the Supreme Court and as recommended by a committee of experts constituted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), instructions have been issued to provide a medical box containing life saving medicines, equipments, oxygen cylinders at all railway stations and passenger carrying trains.

“Front line staff i.e. Train Ticket Examiner, Train Superintendents, Assistant Station Master are trained in rendering first aid. Regular refresher courses are conducted for such staff,” the minister said.

List of nearby hospitals and doctors along with their contact numbers is available at all railway stations. Ambulance services of railways, state government/private hospitals and ambulance service providers are utilised to transport the injured/sick passengers to hospitals/doctor’s clinics, he said.