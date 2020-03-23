Stay indoors for next two weeks, urges Assam CM

Guwahati, Mar 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to stay indoors for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Stating that there is no positive case so far in Assam, he urged people to be aware and follow all the instructions given by the Health Department.

“I appeal all to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ till 8 am tomorrow. Even after that, I request all not to come out of homes in the next two weeks unless there is any urgent work,” Sonowal said in a statement.

The coronavirus is a threat to human civilisation and all should understand its severity, he added.

Thanking people to make the ‘Janata Curfew’ a total success, the chief minister said that the Health Department is taking all necessary precautions to prevent an outbreak.

“All those coming from outside the state are being screened. If anyone has escaped the screening, I appeal to them to get checked for the sake of their own families and the state at large. This is the beginning of a long battle,” he said.

Sonowal expressed gratitude to all the medical and paramedical staff as well as other officials who are working day and night to protect the nation from the deadly virus. PTI