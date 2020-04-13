Manipur’s Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital

IMPHAL, Apr 12: The first Covid-19 positive patient of Manipur, who was undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) here, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, doctors said.

JNIMS Director, Prof Thongam Bhimo, said the woman was discharged as she had recovered completely after treatment.

After reaching Imphal, she visited JNIMS on 23 March, complaining of nasopharyngeal problems. Test reports of her swab and blood samples confirmed that she had been infected with the coronavirus.

She was admitted to the isolation ward of JNIMS.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on 9 April said that the state government has decided to give Rs 35 lakhs to the medical team and officials of JNIMS who treated the state’s first Covid-19 patient.

Manipur has so far reported only one case of Covid-19. (PTI)