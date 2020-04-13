MHA asks states, UTs to take welfare measures for migrant workers

NEW DELHI, Apr 12: The Centre has asked all states and union territories (UT) to take welfare measures, including food, shelter, medicine, mobile and video call facilities, for migrant labourers living in various relief camps across the country.

In a communication to the state governments and UT administrations, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) highlighted the Supreme Court’s directions regarding welfare of migrant labourers housed at relief shelters and camps in different parts of the country.

The ministry has written to all states and UTs to take necessary action in compliance with the directions of the top court while implementing lockdown measures to fight Covid-19 effectively, an official statement said.

The Supreme Court has directed that adequate medical facilities, besides proper arrangements for food, clean drinking water and sanitation, be ensured for migrant workers at relief camps across the country.

Further, trained counsellors or community group leaders belonging to all faiths should visit the relief camps and shelter homes and deal with any consternation that the migrants might be going through.

The apex court also observed that the anxiety and fear of migrants should be understood by police and other authorities, and that they should deal with the migrants in a humane manner.

Further, the state governments and UTs should endeavour to engage volunteers along with the police to supervise the welfare activities for the migrants.

The home ministry communication also reiterated the directions given by the health & family welfare ministry to all states to deal with psychosocial issues among the migrants.

As an immediate response, measures to be taken should include ensuring community shelters and kitchens; making other relief materials available; emphasizing on the need for social distancing; identification of suspected cases of infection; adherence to protocols for management of such cases; putting up mechanisms to enable them to reach their families through telephone, video calls etc; and ensuring their physical safety, the communication added. (PTI)