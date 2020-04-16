Power supply in 8 dists disrupted

ITANAGAR, Apr 15: Power supply from Ranganadi hydel project to eight districts has been disrupted after a powerful cyclonic storm caused heavy damage to transmission line near Bam check gate in Leparada district this afternoon.

The affected districts are Leparada, Lower Siang, West Siang, Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Namsai, said SE (E) TK Tara.

“Considering the extent of the damages and its remote location, the restoration work will take more than a week’s time,” Tara said.

The restoration work has already begun, he said.

Meanwhile, the tower on Pasighat- Roing power transmission line, which forms part of the AP state grid, is under constant threat of being washed away by Dotung River.

“The power grid informed that an Emergency Restoration System (ERS) has been successfully erected near the affected tower despite the lockdown,” APSLDC head Nangkong Perme said in a release.

“In order to shift the transmission line from the endangered tower to the ERS, the Pasighat-Roing transmission line will be shut down from 10 am of 16 April to 4 pm of 17 April,” Perme said.

The shutdown will affect power supply in Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai and some parts of Changlang districts. However, electricity will be supplied through the inter-state 33KV Rupai-Namsai transmission line during the shutdown period, he said.