Greater relaxations in lockdown 4.0

NEW DELHI, May 15: Greater relaxations and flexibility will be seen in lockdown 4.0, which will begin on Monday, with gradual reopening of the railways and domestic airlines, while powers will be given to states and union territories (UT) to define their hotspots, officials said on Friday.

Schools, colleges, malls and cinema halls will not be allowed to open anywhere in the country but salons, barber shops and optical shops may be allowed in the red zones, barring Covid-19 containment areas.

There will be lots of relaxations and flexibility in lockdown 4.0, with complete reopening of the green zones, very limited curb in the orange zones, and strict restrictions only in the containment areas of the red zones, said an official privy to the deliberations in the central government.

However, the final guidelines will be issued by the ministry of home affairs only after going through the suggestions of the state governments.

The state governments and UT administrations have been asked to submit their recommendations by Friday.

According to officials, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Telangana wanted the lockdown to be continued, and some of them wanted the powers to decide the zoning of districts – green, orange and red – as per the Covid-19 situation.

This request of the state governments may be accepted, so that they can restrict or allow movement of people or economic activities in a particular place, depending on the ground situation, the official told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Monday had said that lockdown 4.0 would have a “completely different form,” with new rules.

“No state wants complete withdrawal of lockdown but all want gradual resumption of economic activities,” the official said.

Gradual and need-based operations of the railways and domestic airlines are likely to be allowed from next week but full-fledged opening of the two sectors is unlikely to take place immediately.

Lockdown was first announced by Modi on 24 March for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till 3 May, and again till 17 May. (PTI)