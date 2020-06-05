Onus on HCWs to protect themselves: Centre to SC

NEW DELHI, Jun 4: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that though hospitals are responsible for implementing the infection prevention and control (IPC) activities, the final responsibility lies with the healthcare workers to protect themselves from Covid-19.

The health & family welfare ministry told the top court that it is the responsibility of healthcare workers to adequately train themselves and take all possible measures for preventing the infection which not only includes Covid but other diseases as well.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah allowed petitioner Dr Arushi Jain’s counsels, advocates Mithu Jain and Arjun Syal, to file the rejoinder affidavit to the Centre’s reply within a week and posted the matter for 12 June.

Arushi Jain, a private doctor, in her plea has questioned the Centre’s new standard operating procedure of 15 May for frontline Covid-19 healthcare workers (HCW) by which it has ended the 14-day mandatory quarantine for them.

In its reply to the plea, the ministry said “while the hospital infection control committee in the health facility is responsible for implementing the IPC activities and for organizing regular training on IPC for HCWs, the final responsibility lies with the HCW to prevent infection and to protect himself/herself.”

The ministry said the SOP of 15 May was a step in the right direction and the guidelines emphasizes the role of taking adequate preventive measures by all HCWs working in the hospital setting against the likelihood for contracting infection at their workplace. (PTI)