5 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, total at 22

Aizawl, Jun 5 (PTI) Five persons who returned to Mizoram recently tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 22, an official said.

Four of the new patients have come back from Delhi while the other person returned from Gujarat, he said.

Of them fresh cases, two are females, he added.

The official said the five persons were among 340 people whose samples were tested on Thursday. The reports, which were received in the early hours of Friday, came in as negative for the rest 335 people.

Four of the patients were admitted to the Zoram Medical College before they tested positive, while one is at present lodged at an institutional quarantine facility in Aizawl, the official said.

The total number of active cases rose to 21 with the fresh detection. A person who tested positive after returning from Amsterdam in March has recovered from the disease.

Samples of migrants who returned from places declared containment zones are being collected for testing.

The opposition Congress has demanded that all returnees must be tested with the help of RT-PCR machines, including those who have completed their isolation period and already discharged from quarantine facilities.