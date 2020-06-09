J-K mainstream political parties condemn killing of sarpanch by militants in Anantnag

Srinagar, Jun 8 (PTI) Cutting across party lines, mainstream political parties on Monday condemned the killing of a Congress sarpanch by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Militants shot dead the sarpanch, a Kashmiri Pandit, in the Larkipora area in Anantnag at around 6 pm, a police official said.

“Very sorry to hear about the killing of sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag earlier this afternoon. I unequivocally condemn this terror attack on a grassroots political worker & pray that his soul rests in peace,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

The People’s Democratic Party also condemned the killing but trained its guns at the government.

“Left in lurch by the system and hounded by those revolting against it, such is the dismal state of political workers. What can someone hope to achieve by silencing those actively serving poor and marginalised? We vehemently condemn such brutal assassination of Mr Ajay Pandita ji,” the PDP tweeted.

The Congress demanded a judicial enquiry into the gruesome incident.

“The killing of Ajay Bharti (Pandit) is a mindless and shameful act which needs exemplary punishment against those behind it,” a party spokesman said.

He said the party demands a judicial enquiry into the killing of the sarpanch to fix responsibility.

“The deceased Ajay Bharti, apprehending attack on his life, had written to Govt for security cover, which was reportedly denied to him. As a result, Bharti lost his life in a gruesome attack,” the spokesman said.

The Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari also condemned the killing.