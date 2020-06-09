Slight increase in temperatures in north Indian states but mercury stays below normal

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The maximum temperatures went up slightly across the states in north India on Monday but settled well below normal limits for this time of the year after isolated places in the region witnessed light rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there were scattered rains or thundershowers across these states till Monday morning. It said the maximum temperatures were likely to rise by 2-4 degrees in northwest and central India in the next two-three days.

No significant rise in the mercury is likely in the rest of the country during the next three-four days, it added.

The weather office said strong winds were expected over southwest and west-central Arabian Sea, south and east-central Bay of Bengal and off and along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday. It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in these areas.

In Delhi, the mercury settled at 37.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, on Monday and is expected to rise by a few notches in the coming days.

The weather office said a partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds (up to 30 kilometres per hour) are likely on Tuesday. It said the region was not likely to witness a heatwave till June 15.

The maximum temperature will rise by two to three degrees but it is expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius till June 10, the Met said. Thereafter, moisture-laden easterly winds due to a probable low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and 13, it added.

Parts of Rajasthan recorded light to moderate showers since Sunday, the weather office in Jaipur said. It said 30 mm rainfall was recorded in Kesarpura of Banswara and 33 mm in Pali. There were rains in Ajmer, Kota and Churu as well.

The department has forecast light rains in Kota and Udaipur divisions for Tuesday.

Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state at 42 degrees Celsius, followed by 41.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and Jaisalmer, 41.1 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 40.3 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 39.5 degrees Celsius in Churu, 39 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 38 degrees Celsius in Kota and 37.8 degreed Celsius in Ajmer.

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab registered a slight increase on Monday but settled well below the normal limits.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 35.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while it was 35 degrees Celsius in Karnal, four notches below normal.

Hisar’s maximum settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal while Narnaul registered a high of 38 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits.

Ludhiana registered a high of 37.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while Patiala’s maximum settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits.

In Uttar Pradesh, Jhansi was the hottest at 41.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur at 40.2 degrees Celsius). It was 39.9 degrees Celsius in Allahabad and Agra, and 39.2 degrees Celsius in Hamirpur.

The weather office in Lucknow said the city recorded a high of 38.4 degrees Celsius, and a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on Tuesday, it added.

The IMD said a low pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday.

Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, north Konkan and Kerala during 10th-12th June and isolated heavy falls is likely in parts of Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and south Madhya Pradesh during 11th-12th June, the weather office added.