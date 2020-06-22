Army given full freedom to deal with China: MoS Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, June 21 (PTI) The Army has been given “full freedom” in dealing with China and protecting India’s territory and its men in the backdrop of the border faceoff in Ladakh, Union Minister of State for Home GKishanReddy said on Sunday.

Speaking after meeting family members of slain Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who along with 19 other soldiers were killed in the recent fierce clash in Galwan Valley, he also said a deep anti-China sentiment was on the rise in the country and there was a need to voluntarily boycott Chinese products tothe extent possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already held an all-party meeting on the issue and efforts were on to find a solution to the issue, he told reporters after the visit to the house of Col. Santosh Babu in Suryapet district where he consoled the bereaved family members.

“Taking into consideration the local situation, the government has given full freedom to the Indian Army on how to deal with China while protecting the Indian territoryand the lives of the army personnel,” he told reporters.

“There is a deep anti-China sentiment on the rise in the country. The Public areexpressing anti-China opinion all over the country by holdingprotests and also paying homage to the martyrs. There is a need to voluntarily boycott Chinese products tothe extent possible. Public in the country wants that,” the Minister said.

The government and the Indian Army will support the families of the martyrs and the purpose of him meeting Col Santosh’s relatives was to convey the message, he said.

Indian and Chinese armies have been on a six-week-long standoff in the eastern Ladakh and a violent clash left 20 Indian Army personnel and injured around 76 in Galwan Valley on June 15.