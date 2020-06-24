2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, total tally 46

Shillong, June 23 (PTI) Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of such infections in the state to 46, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

Both of them had recently returned to South-West Garo Hills from Uttar Pradesh, he said.

“Two persons who came from UP to South West Garo Hills have tested positive. They are under quarantine. Total Cases 46. Total Active cases 8. They came in a private vehicle and under home quarantine,” the CM tweeted late on Monday.

At least 37 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, which recorded its first coronavirus case on April 13.

One person has succumbed to the disease so far.