No fresh coronavirus case in Mizoram, tally stands at 142

Aizawl, Jun 23 (PTI) Mizoram reported no fresh case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and the state’s virus count remained at 142, an official said.

Of the 804 samples tested at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and another 25 at Lunglei civil hospital in the last 24 hours, 608 tested negative while 221 results are awaited, the health department official said.

Seven patients – 5 from Aizawl and 1 each from Saitual and Kolasib districts – have recovered and were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, he said.

At present, there are 123 active cases of the disease in the state, he said.

State Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana expressed hope that the infected persons who are currently undergoing treatment at the ZMC, dedicated COVID-19 health centres (DCHC) and COVID-19 care centres (CCC), would recover soon as most of the positive cases are asymptomatic and the patients are all young people.