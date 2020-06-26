Class 10, 12 exams of CBSE, ICSE cancelled, SC informed

NEW DELHI, Jun 25: The remaining CBSE and ICSE board examinations for Classes 10 and 12, scheduled to be held in July, have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday.

The examinees of Class 12 of the CBSE will, however, have the option of either taking the exams later or to move ahead with the assessment based on their performance in the last three internal exams. The re-exam option will not be available to Class 10 students.

The option of reexamination would not be available to the ICSE Board students – neither Class 12, nor Class 10.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar took note of submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, that Class 10 and 12 board examinations scheduled from 1-15 July have been cancelled.

He said a scheme has been formulated to give options to students of Class 12 only – for reexamination or assessment based on past performance.

The CBSE said the re-exam would be conducted when the situation becomes conducive and the option to take up the re-exam would not be available to Class 10 examinees.

The results may be declared in mid-August, the CBSE said on being asked by the court to clarify as to when the academic year will begin after the declaration of results.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), however, told the bench, which also comprised Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, that it will not be giving reexamination option to students of Class 10 and 12 and the results would be declared on the basis of past performances.

The top court asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Centre to issue a fresh notification on Class 12 exams, dealing with issues including the option of reexamination and internal assessment, date of results and status of reexamination, keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation in different states.

The bench said the CBSE notification should indicate the scheme for internal assessment and give a timeline.

The notification will be issued latest by Friday, the law officer said. (PTI)