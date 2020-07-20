2 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 284

Aizawl, Jul 19 (PTI) Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the northeastern state’s caseload to 284 on Sunday, a health official said.

The new patients are from Aizawl and they had recently returned from other states, he said.

A total of seven people from Siaha and Kolasib districts have recovered from COVID-19 and they were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, the official said, adding that the coronavirus recovery rate in the state now stands at 58.8 per cent.

Of the 284 cases, 117 are active while 167 people have recovered, he said.

Aizawl district has the highest number of active cases at 77, followed by Lunglei (16), Lawngtlai (13), four in Serchhip, three each in Siaha and Champhai and one in Mamit district, the official said.

Kolasib, Khawzawl, Hnahthial and Saitual districts are presently virus-free, he added.