Navy’s largest Solar plant commissioned

Kochi, Jul 22 (PTI): A three MW Solar Power Plant was commissioned at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, by Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command on Wednesday.

The Vice Admiral commissioned the plant online.

The plant, set up under the Centre’s National Solar Mission to achieve 100 GW of solar power by 2022, is the largest in the Navy with an estimated life of 25 years, a naval press release said.

. All components have been indigenously sourced, including 9180 highly efficient monocrystalline solar panels employing the latest technology.

The project has been executed by the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KELTRON).

Despite heavy rains and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, all concerned agencies including Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) continued work on the project adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines/protocols and executed the work in a time bound manner, the release said.

The plant is expected to help the Ezhimala academy in Kannurreduce the carbon footprint and is one of the many initiatives undertaken by INA towards a clean and green environment.

Surplus power generated will also feed the KSEB electricity grid.